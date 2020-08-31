Conference rivals to collide Friday LIVE on WKBN Game of the Week

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae vs. Brookfield matchup typically takes place in October. However, this year, the revised schedule places these two long-time Trumbull County foes in week two.

The last time they played one another in September was in 2005 (on Sept. 16; Brookfield won 17-9).

The battle for first place in the Gray Tier will be on the line when the Vikings welcome the Warriors on this week’s Game of the Week.

2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 (LIVE at 7 p.m. on MyYTV)

Brookfield (1-0) at LaBrae (1-0)

*Same day tape delay on Fox at 11 p.m. & MyYTV on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 18, 2019 – Brookfield, 49-28

Oct. 12, 2018 – LaBrae, 54-21

Oct. 13, 2017 – Brookfield, 45-35

Oct. 14, 2016 – LaBrae, 20-14

Oct. 16, 2015 – Brookfield, 19-14

Last Meeting

Brookfield’s defense forced four turnovers as the Warriors ran away with a 49-28 win over the visiting Vikings. Brookfield’s junior QB Haden Gibson threw for 210 yards and two scores while rushing for over 100 yards (103) on seven carries.

2019 Statistics

Scoring Offense: Brookfield, 39.3; LaBrae, 20.2

Scoring Defense: Brookfield, 20.6; LaBrae, 20.9

Total Offense: Brookfield, 417.8; LaBrae, 287.9

Rushing Offense: LaBrae, 230.0; Brookfield, 214.7

Passing Offense: Brookfield, 203.1; LaBrae, 57.9

2020 MVAC Gray Tier

Brookfield – 1-0 (1-0)

Champion – 1-0 (1-0)

LaBrae – 1-0 (1-0)

Newton Falls – 0-0 (0-0)

Campbell Memorial – 0-1 (0-1)

Crestview – 0-1 (0-1)

Liberty – 0-1 (0-1)

Warrior Notes

Brookfield has won five of their last seven meetings with LaBrae dating back to 2012 (in 2014, the two schools did not play each other).

This past weekend, Brookfield got the best of Liberty as they won their opener, 35-12. Haden Gibson, once again, played a key role in their success by throwing for 137 yards and two touchdowns while running for another and gaining 88 yards on the ground. The offense was able to accumulate 293 yards of total offense (137 passing, 156 rushing).

In his 16th year, Randy Clark has built his program into one of the finest in Trumbull County. Clark has compiled a 93-66 record while sending his Warriors to the post-season in five of the last nine seasons. Brookfield had a stretch of 20 years (1991-2010) where they only were able to compile a single winning season (1994: 10-2, playoffs). Since then (2011-19), Brookfield has had seven winning seasons including a pair of 10-win years (2012 & 2015).

Viking Notes

Devin Carter ran for 244 yards against Brookfield as a sophomore last year on only 18 rushes.

LaBrae suffered through their first losing season in 2019 (3-7) in eight years (2012: 1-9). Coach John Armeni is in his eighth year at the helm and has compiled a 47-30 mark with three playoff appearances.

This past Saturday, the Vikings defeated Campbell Memorial on the road 42-21, behind a huge game from QB Aidan Stephens. Number 11 threw for two scores, ran another two and returned a kickoff for a touchdown as well. Devin Carter also had a pair of touchdown runs for the Vikings.

Revised Schedules

Brookfield

Sept. 11 – Garrettsville Garfield (1-0)

Sept. 18 – at Newton Falls (0-0)

Sept. 25 – at Champion (1-0)

Oct. 2 – Campbell Memorial (0-1)

LaBrae

Sept. 11 – at Crestview (0-1)

Sept. 18 – Champion (1-0)

Sept. 25 – Liberty (0-1)

Oct. 2 – at Conneaut (1-0)