Classic Mahoning County rivalry takes place on Game of the Week

Old rivals from the Steel Valley collide as Ursuline travels to Fitch

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A blast from the past. Ursuline will meet Fitch for the third year of their series since a 12-year hiatus. The two schools were in the same conference – Steel Valley Conference – for over 30 years.

Now, two of the top programs in not only the area but in the state of Ohio will meet on this Friday’s Game of the Week.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Ursuline (2-1) at Fitch (2-0)

Last 3 Meetings

Sept. 4, 2020 – Fitch, 56-28

Sept. 6, 2019 – Fitch, 27-7

Sept. 7, 2007 – Ursuline, 21-14

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 46.3; Fitch, 34.5

Scoring Defense: Fitch, 14.0; Ursuline, 33.7

Game Notes

-Fitch amassed 514 yards of total offense as the Falcons soared to a 56-28 win over Ursuline last September. Devin Sherwood threw for 250 yards as four different Falcons scored rushing touchdowns. Ursuline’s QB Brady Shannon threw for over 200 yards and connected on three scores.

-Last week, Fitch received word late that GlenOak canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

-The Falcons are riding a 10-game regular season win streak dating back to Oct. 25, 2019.

-Chardon held on — after jumping out to a 33-0 lead — to post their week three victory over Ursuline, 36-27.

-This is Ursuline’s third road game in a row of a four-game set that will culminate next week at Harding. The Irish topped District 10 3A defending champion Hickory, 50-7, before last week’s loss. DeMarcus McElroy scored four times in their contest with the Hornets and gained over 200 yards on the ground.

–The Irish have won six of their last eight games.

-Steel Valley past. Fitch was one of seven schools to organize the Steel Valley Conference in the spring of 1949. Twenty-three years later, Ursuline joined the conference. In 2002, Fitch withdrew to join the Federal League. With the rebirth of the SVC, Ursuline was one of four schools to begin to play in 2019.

Upcoming Schedule

Ursuline

Sept. 17 – at Harding (1-2)

Sept. 24 – Chaney (1-2)

Oct. 1 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-2)

Fitch

Sept. 17 – at Cardinal Mooney (0-3)

Sept. 24 – Massillon (2-1)

Oct. 1 – at Canfield (2-1)