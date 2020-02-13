Chaney seeks a statement win over Boardman on this Friday’s Game of the Week

Boardman and Chaney both won their respective leagues outright this season

The Spartans are ranked #7 this week in the AP poll

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two titans – Chaney of the Steel Valley and Boardman of the All-American Red Tier – won their respective league championships outright. Now, the two schools meet before potentially making a deep run in the tournament. It’s the Spartans and the Cowboys on this Friday’s Game of the Week.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 14, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Chaney (15-5) at Boardman, #7 (18-1)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Chaney, 65.4; Boardman, 63.6

Scoring Defense: Boardman, 44.7; Chaney, 54.3

Game Notes

-Boardman and Chaney won 20-games last season. The Spartans finished with a 20-4 record before falling in the Canton District Semifinal to Green (61-47). The Cowboys closed out their 2018-19 year with a 20-6 mark and a trip to the Boardman District Championship game where they fell in overtime to Poland, 69-57.

-Since January 6 (first poll of 2020), Boardman has appeared in each of the AP polls top 10. For the last three weeks, they’ve held steady at #7.

-Spartans are 2-0 against Steel Valley Conference teams this year. On December 20, Boardman upended Mooney – 52-37 – behind 20 points from Derrick Anderson. On January 24, Boardman topped East – 63-50.

-In their last outing, Boardman defeated Louisville at home, 59-35. Derrick Anderson provided the game-high scoring with 20 points.

-Chaney swept the season series from Mooney on Tuesday, 68-44. The Cowboys finished their Steel Valley Conference schedule with an unblemished 6-0 record. Cameron Lawrence scored 16 and Travis Easterly added 15 points.

-Chaney is 2-1 this year against the All-American Red Tier. Their only loss came on December 10 – when they dropped a road game at Canfield, 56-55. Their next two games were against Howland (64-38) on the 17th and Harding (50-47) on the 20th of December.

-Chaney’s last 4 losses (to Canfield, Massillon, Spire, Kennedy Catholic) have been decided by a total of 10 points.

-Next Tuesday, Chaney will welcome Liberty (in a makeup game from January 25) while Boardman travels to Ursuline.

Post-Season Schedule

Chaney (#1 seed in Boardman District)

Feb. 28 – vs. Hubbard/Lakeview in Sectional Final

Boardman (#3 seed in Canton District)

Feb. 29 – vs. Wooster/Alliance in Sectional Final