Chaney-Mooney meet on a special Saturday Game of the Week

Chaney looks for their first win of the year after last week's narrow defeat against Fitch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cowboys fell 7-points shy of topping undefeated Fitch last week while Mooney registered their first win. This Saturday, two of the most storied football programs in the area collide when Chaney meets Cardinal Mooney on the Game of the Week.

2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Week 4: Saturday, September 19, 2020 (LIVE at 7 pm on MyYTV, WKBN.com, and the WKBN mobile app)

Chaney (0-3) at Cardinal Mooney (1-2)

*Taped delayed on Fox at 10:30 pm

Last 3 Meetings

Aug. 29, 2019 – Mooney, 13-6

Oct. 4, 2002 – Mooney, 17-13

Oct. 5, 2001 – Chaney, 27-10

Last Meeting

…Chaney football was back as the 2019 season kicked off from Rayen Stadium on Thursday, August 29 with a showdown against Mooney. The Cardinals’ Zyere Rodgers ran for over 150 yards as Mooney spoiled the Cowboys’ homecoming with a 13-6 setback.

2020 Statistics

Scoring Offense: Chaney, 10.7; Mooney, 10.0

Scoring Defense: Chaney, 21.0; Mooney, 22.3

Cowboy Notes

…Last week, the Cowboys led Fitch and their high-powered offense at the half 14-0 but were outscored 21-0 in the game’s final two quarters to fall 21-14 to the rival-Falcons. Delshawn Petrosky threw for 116 yards on 8 completions and a touchdown pass to Jason Hewlett. Petrosky also led the team in rushing with 88 yards on 13 carries (TD). Jamie Melton ran for 79 yards as well. The Cowboy defense allowed just three touchdowns from Fitch’s offense and less than 260 yards of total offense.

The Cowboys are in their second season since the program returned. Last year, Chaney finished 6-4. In 2009, Chaney began the season with an 0-8 mark before winning a Saturday matinee contest over Slippery Rock (30-10) in week 9.

Cardinal Notes

…Last Friday, Cardinal Mooney registered coach Carl Pelini’s first win after their 7-0 victory over East. Late in the third quarter, Pat Guerrieri escaped the Golden Bears’ defenders to connect with A.J. Pecchia on a 15-yard pass play for the game’s lone score. The Cardinals’ defense held East to just over 100-yards of total offense.

Mooney is looking to avoid their first 1-3 start since 2017. That year, the Cardinals went onto win 5 of their final 6 regular season games to advance to the playoffs. There, they topped Poland (13-7) before falling to Steubenville (19-14) in the Region 13 Semifinals.

Revised Schedules

Chaney

Sept. 25 – at Canfield (3-0)

Oct. 3 – vs. East (0-3)

Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 25 – at Boardman (1-2)

Oct. 2 – at Ursuline (2-1)