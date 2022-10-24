YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio WKBN) – WKBN’s coverage of the high school football playoffs kick off this Friday night with an intriguing matchup between the high scoring Alliance Aviators from the Eastern Buckeye Conference versus the one-loss Chaney Cowboys of the Steel Valley Conference.

This marquee matchup will take center stage in week eleven. Can the Cowboys’ defense slow down the Aviator offense? Will Alliance come away with their first playoff win since 2004?

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 28, 2022

(LIVE streamed on the WKBN app at 7 pm; Tape delay telecast Friday at 10 p.m. on MyYTV)

Alliance (8-2) at Chaney (9-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Division III, Region 9 Playoff Bracket

First Round (October 28)

Game 1: Akron East, #16 at Chardon, #1

Game 2 Geneva, #9 at Gilmour Academy, #8

Game 3: Kenston, #13 at University School, #4

Game 4: Alliance, #12 at Chaney, #5

Game 5: New Philadelphia, #15 at Canfield, #2

Game 6: Aurora, #10 at CVCA, #7

Game 7: Hawken, #14 at Ursuline, #3

Game 8: Cleveland VASJ, #11 at Tallmadge, #6

Second Round (November 4)

Game 9: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 10: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

Regional Semifinal (November 11)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12

Regional Championship (November 18)

Remaining Winners

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Alliance, 41.8; Chaney, 30.4

Scoring Defense: Chaney, 11.4; Alliance, 22.8

2022 Results

Alliance (8-2)

Aviators 41 Marlington 14

Aviators 55 Minerva 7

West Branch 42 Aviators 35

Aviators 47 Carrollton 14

Aviators 41 Salem 30

Aviators 34 Canton Central Catholic 7

Aviators 49 Norwalk 25

Aviators 47 Bedford 20

Aviators 55 Niles 28

Lake 41 Aviators 14

Chaney (9-1)

Cowboys 34 East 0

Cowboys 21 Harding 14

Cowboys 42 Howland 0

Cowboys 33 Painesville Harvey 14

Ursuline 30 Cowboys 27

Cowboys 16 Canfield 13

Cowboys 35 Marlington 10

Cowboys 22 Cardinal Mooney 17

Cowboys 40 Boardman 14

Cowboys 34 Poland 2

Game Notes

-Under second-year head coach Tim Goodman, the Aviators saw their win total increase from 3-wins in 2021 to 8-wins this year.

-Alliance has won six straight games away from home including all 5 victories this season while averaging 46.4 points per game.

-The Aviators’ quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg has thrown for 1983 yards this season (20 TDs, 5 INTs) and rushed for another 767 yards (11 TDs). The junior signal caller has posted eight outings this year where he’s thrown for multiple touchdowns. He’s also thrown for over 200-yards in five contests, including a 319-yard performance against Norwalk.

-Ramhir Hawkins, also a junior, has hauled in a team-high 53 passes for 881 yards and 7 scores through the air.

-Senior running back Kayden Davis committed to Youngstown State in May. He’s averaged over 7-yards per carry in each of his last nine games. Over the last four times out, he’s scored 10 touchdowns on the ground. For the season, he’s gained 1471 rushing yards (20 TDs). For his career, No. 20 has amassed 3265 yards and 45 rushing touchdowns.

-Alliance has made eight trips to the post-season but has only won one playoff game.

-Chaney is riding a 4-game win streak. The team has accumulated a 4-1 record at home, with their lone defeat taking place against Ursuline by three points (30-27).

-The Cowboys are led by first-year head coach Seth Antram. His defense has posted two shutouts in the last three weeks as they’ve allowed just two teams to score over 14-points in a game this season (Ursuline, 30; Mooney, 17).

–Matt Jones leads the Cowboys in rushing this season with 891 yards (13 TDs) on 129 attempts. He also has completed 38 passes for 639 yards and 6 touchdowns.

-Jason Amill-Austin has gained 458 yards on the ground (6 TDs) while Jawann Harmon (305 yards) and Jawan Freeman (303) have each tallied over 300-rushing yards as well.

-Jason Hewlett has hauled in 14 receptions for 317 yards (3 TDs). DJ Waller has also made 11 catches for an average of 19.5-yards (2 TDs). Drew Gault has completed 75% of his passes (9-12) while throwing three scores and compiling 122 yards through the air.

-Chaney is enjoying their first 9-win season since 2003. The Cowboys are making their 10th appearance in the post-season. The 1997 group advanced to the Division III State Championship game where they were turned away by St. Francis-DeSales, 17-14, at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

-The lone common opponent this season has been Marlington. Chaney defeated the Dukes in week four by 25-points (35-10). Just this past week, Alliance upended Marlington by 27-points (41-14).