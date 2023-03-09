CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite a strong second-half Chaney run, Akron Buchtel held off the Cowboys for a 62-56 win in the Division II Regional Semifinals at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on Thursday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Jason Hewlett led the way for the Cowboys with 17 points, while Josiah Gonzalez and Luis Febres had 12 points.

A red-hot Chaney bounced back after trailing by double digits in the first half to tie the game two different times down the stretch.

Butchel was led by Marcel Boyce, Jr. with a game-high 19 points. Khoi Thurmon scored 14 points and Stevie Diamond finished with 10 points.

With a four-point lead and just under three minutes to play, Akron Bucthel would hit a corner three to separate from Chaney on their way to the six-point win.

Chaney’s season ends with a 19-9 record after winning a fourth straight district crown.

Butchel improves to 20-6 on the season and advances to face the winner of Glenville/Gilmour Academy in the Division II Regional Final on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.