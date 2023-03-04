BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Chaney outlasted Canfield 44-36 in the Division II District Championship at Boardman High School on Saturday at Boardman High School.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the game, Chaney assistant coach Aundra Brown spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to hear his entire postgame interview.

Chaney has now won four consecutive district championships. The Cowboys have also won eight straight games heading into the regional semifinals.