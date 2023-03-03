BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday afternoon, either Canfield or Chaney will advance to the regionals as they’ll meet in their highly anticipated rematch which will be shown on WKBN’s High School Basketball Game of the Week LIVE.

Canfield is seeking their first trip to the regionals since 2000. Chaney’s after their fourth district crown in a row.

The winner will play either Buchtel or Cleveland VASJ next Thursday at 6 pm.

Tune in this Saturday at 4 p.m. to see who advances to the Sweet 16.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 4 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Chaney (18-8) vs Canfield (20-5) at Boardman High School

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Meeting

Jan. 20, 2023 – Canfield, 66-58

…Dom Cruz and Jake Schneider scored 25 and 17 points, respectively, as the Cardinals topped Chaney – 66-58 – in January. The Cowboys’ Josiah Gonzalez tallied a game-high 27-points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Chaney, 60.3; Canfield, 57.6

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 46.4; Chaney, 51.5

Game Notes

-Canfield’s won six games in a row following their 66-57 victory over Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin on Wednesday. The Cardinals were down 43-33 in the third quarter before rallying to post their 9-point win behind Jake Schneider’s 26 points and Ben Weaver’s 16.

-The Cardinal defense registered wins in 15 of their 16 games when they held the opposition to 50-points or less.

-Canfield is one of only two teams to hand Ursuline a loss this year. On December 13, the Cardinals defeated the Irish – 58-50 – led by Tony Russo’s 21 points and his three triples.

-In 2000, Canfield topped Struthers – 55-51 in overtime – to win their last district championship and move onto the regionals where they’d meet the eventual state champions Warrensville Heights and their 6’6 standout Juby Johnson.

-Chaney won an overtime thriller 84-76 in the district semifinal on Thursday over Alliance. Jason Hewlett paced the Cowboys with 32 points. Josiah Gonzalez finished with 20 in the win.

-Since falling at Mentor by four points (69-65) on February 4, the Cowboys have won their last seven games including victories over Mooney, Perry and Poland.

-Chaney’s 7-2 when scoring 65-points or more this season.

-The Cowboys last lost a game in the sectionals or districts on March 9, 2019 when Chaney dropped an overtime decision in the district title contest to Poland (69-57). Since then, Chaney’s won the last three district championships.