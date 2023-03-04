BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Chaney topped Canfield 44-36 in the Division II District Championship at Boardman High School on Saturday.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

With the win, the Cowboys claim their fourth consecutive district title.

Josiah Gonzalez led the Cowboys with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jashaun Holcomb finished with 9 points and 6 rebounds, and Cliffton Scott added 8 points in the win.

Dom Cruz led Canfield with 16 points while Jake Schneider tallied 11. Ben Weaver added 5 points in the setback.

Chaney has now won eight straight games and improves to 19-8 on the season.

The Cowboys advance to face the winner of Akron Buchtel/Villa Angela St. Joseph in the Division II Regional Semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.