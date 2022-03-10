CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chaney boys basketball team saw their season come to an end Thursday night with an 82-43 loss to Akron St. Vincent St. Mary in the Division II Regional Semifinals.

Cleveland State recruit Ramar Pryor finished with a team-high 27 points for the Fighting Irish. St V’s senior Sencire Harris, who has signed with the University of Illinois, added 17 points.

Chaney was led by senior Josiah Gonzalez, who had 13 points and six rebounds. Davinci McDowell chipped in 12 and Jason Hewlitt added 10 points along with four blocks for the Cowboys.

Chaney finishes the season with an 18-9 overall record.

The Fighting Irish improve to 22-4 on the season and advance to the Division II Regional Championship game. They will play Saturday back at the Canton Civic Center.