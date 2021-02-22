Champion looks for more district success; Ursuline stands in their way on Game of the Week

The winner will play on Saturday at 1 p.m. in district title tilt

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion is after their third straight district championship, but in order to get to the district title tilt, the Golden Flashes must get by Ursuline.

The Irish have won four consecutive games including this past weekend’s 19-point win over Liberty for the sectional championship.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

High School Girls Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 7 p.m. (LIVE on MyYTV)

Ursuline (11-8) at Champion (9-5)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 p.m.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Ursuline, 51.5; Champion, 45.4

Scoring Defense: Champion, 42.9; Ursuline, 44.6

Game Notes

-Ursuline last won the district title in 2017 when they defeated Columbiana in Struthers, 60-46.

-On Saturday, four Irish girls scored double digits as Ursuline eliminated Liberty, 65-46. The Irish were led by Anisah Moorman, who took game-high honors with 24 points. Cara McNally (13), Alayna Smith (12) and Rachel Fabry (10) all finished in double figures as well.

-Ursuline is 8-1 when they score 50 points or more this season.

-The Irish are 2-0 versus MVAC Grey Tier teams.

-A year ago, top-seeded Champion topped Garrettsville Garfield, 59-44, in the Cortland District Championship behind Emma Gumont’s 38 point, seven rebound performance. It was their second straight district crown.

-Down 48-43, Champion rallied to score the final six points of the game to survive and advance, 49-48, over visiting-Columbiana. Bella Meyer connected on a pair of three-pointers to send the Golden Flashes to the districts. Emma Gumont led Champion with 23 points.

-When Champion has held their opponents to 45 points or less, the Flashes have won seven of their nine contests this season.

-Senior Emma Gumont has averaged 14.3 points over her last four games.

2021 Division III – Northeast 2 District Field

Sectional Semifinals (Feb. 17)

Game 1: Garfield 70 St. Thomas Aquinas 35

Game 2: Liberty 70 Kirtland 60

Game 3: Columbiana 56 Pymatuning Valley 37

Sectional Championship (Feb. 20)

Game 4: Garfield 67 Conneaut 22

Game 5: Rootstown 49 Grand Valley 30

Game 6: Ursuline 65 Liberty 46

Game 7: Champion 49 Columbiana 48

District Semifinal (Feb. 24)

Game 8: Rootstown at Garrettsville Garfield

Game 9: Ursuline at Champion

District Championship

Remaining Winners, Feb. 27 (1 p.m.)