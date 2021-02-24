Champion holds off Ursuline; Flashes to play for a third straight district title

The Golden Flashes are seeking a third consecutive district championship

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion outlasted Ursuline 58-54 in the Division III Girls District Semifinals Wednesday night.

Emma Gumont led all scorers with 19 points for Champion.

Lorinda Dodrill also reached double figures with 14 points. Brooke Whitt added nine points and 16 rebounds in the victory.

Anisah Moorman and Alayna Smith led the Irish with 16 points apiece in the setback. Cara McNally chipped in with seven points, six rebounds and five assists for the Irish.

Ursuline’s season comes to an end with a record of 11-9.

Champion improves to 10-5 overall on the season. The Golden Flashes advance to face Garrettsville Garfield in the Division III District Final this Saturday at 1 p.m.