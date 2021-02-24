Champion coach excited to play for third straight district title

Game of the Week

58-54 win over Ursuline

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion held off Ursuline 58-54 in the Division III Girls Basketball District Semifinals Wednesday night.

Following the win, Golden Flashes’ Head Coach Michael Cole joined Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Emma Gumont was named Player of the Game, leading all scorers with 19 points in the win.

With the win, Champion improves to 10-5 overall on the season.

The Golden Flashes are seeking their third consecutive district championship.

They’ll face Garrettsville Garfield in the Division III District Championship on Saturday at 1 p.m.

