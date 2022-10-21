YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ‘Holy War’ returns to the WKBN High School Football ‘Game of the Week’ as the Ursuline Irish host the Cardinal Mooney Cardinals.

Ursuline currently leads 10-7 in the third quarter. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Midway through the first quarter already leading 3-0, Jack Ericson’s fifth touchdown of the season gave the Irish a 10-0 lead which would hold until halftime.

Alec Delsignore caught an underhand toss to pull in his sixth receiving touchdown of the season on the Cardinals opening drive of the second half. The toss from Ashton O’Brien was his 13th touchdown pass of the season and cut the lead to 10-7.