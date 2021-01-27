Cardinal Mooney girls basketball coach reflects on rivalry win over Ursuline

Following a 45-36 win over rival Ursuline, Cardinal Mooney Head Coach Jason Baker joined Chad Krispinsky

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney outlasted rival Ursuline 45-36 in Steel Valley Conference action Wednesday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

Following the victory, Cardinals’ Head Coach Jason Baker joined Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see the complete postgame interview.

Katie Hough was named Player of the Game after pouring in a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

Alaina Scavina added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals.

Ursuline was led by Alayna Smith who tallied 12 points, while freshman Lily Scott tallied 11 points for the Irish in the setback.

Ursuline drops to 7-6 overall on the season and 2-1 in Steel Valley Conference action.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 9-5 on the campaign and 4-0 in SVC play.