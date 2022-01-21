HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rallied past Howland in thrilling fashion, 53-52, in boys high school basketball action on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Cardinal Mooney head coach Carey Palermo spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Down by one with two seconds left, Howland’s Anthony Massucci’s attempt at a game-winner was off the mark, sealing the win for the Cardinals.

Rocco Turner led the Cardinals with 17 points while Mick Hergenrother tallied 15. Ashton O’Brien also reached double figures with 10.

Massucci led Howland with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Gabe Badesa added 10 points in the setback.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 9-6. The Cardinals visit St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday night.

Howland drops to 8-7. The Tigers host East on Tuesday night.