CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Austintown Fitch 50-42 in All-American Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Cardinals, who remain atop the AAC standings, opened the game on an 11-0 run and led all 32 minutes of the game.

Jake Schneider led Canfield with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Dom Cruz added 11 points, while Ray McCune finished with 7 points.

Austintown Fitch was led by Deshawn Vaughn who finished with a team-high 11 points.

Gianni Maley also reached double figures with 10 points.

With the win, Canfield improves to 13-3 overall and 4-0 in All-American Conference action. The Cardinals return to action next Friday against Boardman.

Austintown Fitch drops to 9-7 overall and drops to 3-2 in AAC play. The Falcons visit Boardman on Tuesday night.