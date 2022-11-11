NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals and Ursuline Irish are battling it out LIVE on the WKBN 27 High School Football Game of the Week for a chance to advance in the Division III Ohio High School Football Playoffs at Niles McKinley High School.

Canfield currently leads the game 27-12 at the half at the last update. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Scotty Eaton got things going very quickly for Canfield just over a minute into the game with a 56-yard touchdown run to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead. The extra point attempt was no good.

With 2:47 left in the first quarter, Ursuline’s first attempt to get on the board was thwarted with a blocked field goal attempt.

With only seconds remaining in the first quarter, Jack Ericson’s 50-yard touchdown run tied the game. The two-point attempt was unsuccessful. The score was Ericson’s 8th rushing touchdown on the season.

In the second quarter, Broc Lowry‘s 17th, 18th and 19th rushing touchdowns of the season capped three Cardinals’ drives and gave Canfield a 27-6 lead.

With a 20-6 lead, Canfield converted an onside kick which almost immediately led to another score a few plays later.

Ericson’s second touchdown run closed the gap to 27-12 late in the first half.

The winner of #2 Canfield (10-1) vs. #3 Ursuline (10-2) will take on the winner of #1 Chardon vs. #13 Kenston (9-3) next week.

Get caught up on Canfield football:

Get caught up on Ursuline football: