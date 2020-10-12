Canfield seeks redemption against Kenston on Friday’s Game of the Week

Two years ago, Bombers got the better of the Cardinals in region title tilt

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two years have past but the feeling is still there from the Cardinals’ regional championship loss to Kenston at Mollenkopf Stadium. Will Canfield turn the table this Friday to move on in the OHSAA playoffs? We’ll find on the WKBN Game of the Week.

2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 16, 2020 (streamed LIVE at 7 pm on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app)

Kenston (3-2) at Canfield (6-0)

*Replay airs on on Fox Youngstown Friday at 11 p.m.

Last Meeting

Nov. 16, 2018 – Kenston, 33-7 (Region 9 Championship)

…In Warren, the Bombers took down top-seeded Canfield, 33-7, to advance to the State Semifinals for the first time in 23 years. Kenston tallied over 350-yards of total offense. Jon Tomcufcik threw for 209 yards as he completed 15 passes.

2020 Statistics

Scoring Offense: Canfield, 31.5; Kenston, 22.8

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 11.2; Kenston, 22.8

Bomber Notes

…Kenston has won all three of the road games this season including this past weekend’s first round contest at Marlington (40-7). The Bombers’ quarterback Nikko Georgiou threw for 5 touchdowns and 287 yards. He also led the team in rushing with 78 stripes. JP Germano caught 8 passes for 250 yards and 3 scores.

Kenston has had a rich football tradition – winning regional championships in three different decades (1986, 1995, 2018) – bringing home the 2018 Division III State Championship (over Archbishop Alter, 42-6).

The Bombers have advanced to the post-season in 7 of the last 11 years.

Cardinal Notes

…Canfield missed the playoffs last year (after taking the top seed in Region 9 in each of the previous two seasons).

Canfield’s QB Broc Lowry connected on 73% of his passes and nearly gained 150-yards on the ground as the Cardinals topped Boardman on October 2, 35-7.

The Cardinals have posted a winning percentage of 86% over the course of their last 43 games (37-6).

Winner will play the winner of St. Vincent-St. Mary/West Geauga in Regional Quarterfinal next Friday at 7 pm