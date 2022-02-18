POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland outlasted Canfield 70-67 in the ‘Battle of 224’ on Friday night.

The Cardinals complete the season-sweep of the Bulldogs.

Jake Grdic led Canfield with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Christian Colosimo led Poland with a game-high 34 points. Ross Dedo added 19 points in the setback for the Bulldogs.

With the win, Canfield improves to 10-11 overall on the season. The Cardinals conclude the regular season on Saturday on the road at Boardman.

Poland ends the regular season with a record of 14-8. The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday against Lakeview in the Division II Sectional Final.