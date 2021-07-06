Canfield Little League manager ecstatic after district championship win

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield 12U Little League softball team won the Ohio District 2 championship over Howland 8-5 Tuesday night.

Following the win, Canfield’s manager Dante Castronova spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Canfield would strike first in the bottom of the first inning when Karmyn Moyer rocketed an RBI triple to right field to make it 1-0.

Howland would respond in the second, scoring their first run of the game on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded to tie the game at 1-1.

In all, Howland would score three runs in the inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Canfield would answer back in the second inning, plating two runs on a fielder’s choice to even the score at 3-3.

Later in the inning, Canfield would score another run to take the lead 4-3 on a passed ball.

Then the big hit of the inning came from Leah Figueroa who blasted a two-run home run to right-center to push the Canfield lead to 6-3.

Howland would fight back in the fifth, scoring two in the inning to cut the Canfield lead to 6-5.

But that is as close as Howland would come.

Canfield pitcher Riley Billak went the distance, recording nine strikeouts.

With the win, Canfield advances to the state tournament.