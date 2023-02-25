STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield held off Salem 32-26 in the Division II girls basketball district final on Saturday at Streetsboro High School.

With the win, the Cardinals claim their first district title since 2013.

Jenna Triveri led the Cardinals with 11 points, while Kate Sahli added 8 points in the victory.

Salem’s Abbie Davidson led all scorers with 16 points in the setback.

Salem’s season comes to an end with a record of 22-3.

Canfield has now won 17 straight games, and improves to 24-1 on the season.

Canfield advances to face Marlington in the Division II Regional Semifinals on Tuesday Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at Barberton High School.