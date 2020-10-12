Canfield & Fitch Volleyball meet to close out the regular season on Game of the Week

Fitch won the last match up on September 3 in five sets

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Once again, the Game of the Week will take place indoors on a volleyball court this Tuesday. Canfield travels to Fitch for the much anticipated rematch. Both teams are playing at high-level as the post-season approaches.

2020 High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 (LIVE at 7 pm on MyYTV)

Canfield (16-4) at Fitch (16-2)

*Replay on MyYTV at 11 pm

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 3, 2020 – Fitch, 3-2

Oct. 8, 2019 – Canfield, 3-0

Sept. 19, 2019 – Canfield, 3-1

Oct. 4, 2018 – Canfield, 3-0

Sept. 11, 2018 – Canfield, 3-0

Last Meeting

…Fitch won 3 games to 2 in their first meeting of the season on September 3. The Falcons won each of the last three games to prevail in the match. Chelsie Wheeler finished with a team-high 12 kills for the Falcons.

Cardinal Notes

…The Lady Cardinals were on a 10-match win streak which began back on September 14 at Kenston (won, 3-2) and ended on Saturday with their loss to Tuscarawas Valley (3-1). During their win-streak, Canfield had won 30 of their 38 sets.

Against Harding on Thursday, Alaina Havrilla and Abbie Householder had 9 and 7 kills respectively in Canfield’s 3-0 win over the Raiders.

After Fitch’s win over Canfield this season, the Cardinals record dropped to 3-2. Since then, the Cardinals have won 13 of 14 matches.

Last year, Canfield won the Beloit District and went on to top St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-0) in the Regional semifinal before being ousted by Gilmour Academy.

Falcon Notes

…Fitch was riding an 8-match win streak from September 14 – October 1 before falling to Perry on the first Saturday of October (3-0). However, the Lady Falcons have rebounded well to knock off Poland (3-0) and East (3-0) at home and then on the road at Boardman (3-1) this past Thursday.

In their last outing against Boardman, Jocelyn Jourdan led the Falcons with 13 kills and 4 blocks. Alyssa Leskovac finished with 25 digs and Emma Bartlett had 37 assists.

Fitch has won 3 Regional championships (2003, 2001, 1999)

Last season, the Falcons were eliminated from playoff competition by top-seeded GlenOak (3-0) – who was a regional finalist.

Upcoming Schedules

Canfield

Oct. 24 – Lake/Eastlake North (4 pm) – Sectional Championship

Fitch

Oct. 22 – Ellet/Stow-Munroe Falls (6 pm) – Sectional Championship