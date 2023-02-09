POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Poland 56-37 to complete the regular season sweep of the Bulldogs in girls’ high school basketball action.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Abby Muckleroy led the Cardinals with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. Carlie Harmon added 14 points for the Cardinals while Kate Sahli finished with 13.

Sarah Forsyth led Poland with 11 points and 6 rebounds. Mary Brant added 8 points while Katie McDonald chipped in with 7 points and 8 rebounds in the setback.

Poland drops to 17-4 on the season. The Bulldogs conclude the regular season on the road at Cardinal Mooney on Saturday.

Canfield, which is riding a 12-game win streak, ends the regular season with a record of 19-1. The Cardinals open tournament play against the winner of Liberty/Pymatuning Valley in the sectional final on Feb. 18.