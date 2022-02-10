CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield held off Poland 47-41 in girls’ high school basketball action on Thursday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Canfield head coach Matt Reel joined Chad Krispinsky.

Alyssa Dill led the Cardinals with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Summer Sammarone added 11 points while Abby Muckleroy tallied nine points.

Connie Cougras led all scorers with 15 points. Mary Brant added 12 while Morgan Kluchar tallied nine in the setback.

Canfield ends the regular season with a record of 15-5. The Cardinals will return to action on Saturday against Warren Harding in the Division I Sectional Semifinal at 1 p.m. at Canfield High School.

Poland drops to 17-4. The Bulldogs will face Lakeview in the Division II Sectional Semifinal on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Poland High School.