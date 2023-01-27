CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Austintown Fitch 50-42 in All-American Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Canfield led the entire 32 minutes in the game, opening things up on an 11-0 run.

Following the win, Canfield head coach John Cullen spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

With the win, Canfield improves to 13-3 overall and 4-0 in All-American Conference action.

The Cardinals remain in first place in the AAC standings.