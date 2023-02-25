STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield held off Salem 32-26 in the Division II girls basketball district championship game on Saturday night at Streetsboro High School.

It marks the program’s first district title since 2013.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Cardinals’ head coach Matt Reel spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Canfield has now won 17 straight games, and improves to 24-1 on the season.

The Cardinals advance to face Marlington in the Division II Regional Semifinals on Tuesday at 6p.m. at Barberton High School.



