POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Poland 56-37 in girls’ high school basketball action on Thursday night.

The game completed the season sweep of the rival Bulldogs.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Canfield head coach Matt Reel spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Canfield has now won 12 straight games and ends the regular season with a record of 19-1.