POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland outlasted Canfield 70-67 in the ‘Battle of 224’ on Friday night.

The Cardinals complete the season sweep of the Bulldogs.

Following the win, Canfield head coach Todd Muckleroy joined Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to hear his postgame interview.

Jake Grdic led Canfield with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Christian Colosimo led Poland with a game-high 34 points. Ross Dedo added 19 points in the setback for the Bulldogs.

With the win, Canfield improves to 10-11 overall on the season. The Cardinals conclude the regular season on Saturday on the road at Boardman.

Poland ends the regular season with a record of 14-8. The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday against Lakeview in the Division II Sectional Final.