Canfield & Boardman collide in the Match of the Week

Canfield is coming off of a 56.0 to 13.0 win over Howland

This Wednesday, Canfield meets Boardman on the mat

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the premier wrestling programs in the area square off against one another on Wednesday – the Spartans meet the Cardinals.

High School Wrestling Match of the Week

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Boardman at Canfield

Match Notes

-The Spartans’ Sean O’Horo and Nathan Thompson have accumulated 139 and 129 match points respectively. O’Horo has 39 takedowns as Ashton Labelle has 30. Labelle has accumulated 15 escapes this year. The leader in E1 (escapes) is Dre Averette – who has 18. Jake Powell has been credited with 10 reversals (R2).

-For the season – Sean O’Horo has won 17 times as Ray Cmil and Jake Powell have notched 16 wins apiece while Tyler Rea has compiled 15.

-The Cardinals have been the state finalist in three of the past four years (2016-18). Ethan Fletcher (126 pound) is 12-4 and is a 2018 State qualifier. His career record is 87-14. Michael Crawford (170 pound) and Chris Smith (195 pound) each have a 10-5 mark. Nick Barber (113 pound), Kaden Kohout (138 pound), McCoy Watkins (145 pound), and Noah Frank (152 pound) all have 9 wins this year while Ty Stricko (106 pound) and Rich Hofus (285 pound) have compiled 8 wins apiece. Barber was a 2019 State qualifier.

-Stephen Pitts, in his 3rd season as the Cardinals head coach, has a record of 31-5 and has coached 5 state champions.

Upcoming Schedule

Boardman

Jan. 17-18 – at Alliance Top Gun Tournament

Jan. 24-25 – at Josh Hephner Tournament (at Fitch)

Canfield

Jan. 15 – Louisville

Jan. 17-18 – at Dies Memorial Tournament (at Firestone)