Canfield attempts to take down defending-champ Chardon this Friday on Game of the Week

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The defending Division III champion Chardon Hilltoppers will meet Canfield once again in the playoffs this Friday as the Game of the Week from Girard.

Last year, the Hilltoppers won the Region 9 title by topping the Cardinals by 32 points. This time, it’ll be for a chance to play for another regional crown next week.

Canfield (11-1) vs. Chardon (12-0)

Last Meeting

Nov. 6, 2020: Chardon, 38-6 (Regional Championship)

-The Hilltoppers won their first regional championship since 2003 by topping Canfield 38-6 last year. James Pettyjohn ran for 130 yards for Chardon.

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Chardon, 40.9; Canfield, 31.0

Scoring Defense: Chardon, 6.8; Canfield, 10.6

Game Notes

-Last year, Chardon outlasted St. Francis DeSales 31-28 in double overtime to win the Division III state title.

-The Hilltoppers have won 24 straight games and 31 of their last 32 outings.

-Chardon scored nine times on run plays this past week in their 63-7 win over Streetsboro. Alex Henry ran for three scores (10, 26, 10).

-Canfield has won 10 games in a row since falling in week two to Dover by seven points (21-14).

-Last week, the Cardinals defeated Hubbard (21-7) to advance to the regional semifinal. Canfield faced a fourth and short late in the fourth quarter from midfield. Broc Lowry picked up the first down and much more as he kept the drive alive en route to Mike Crawford’s 10-yard touchdown run to put the game away.

Results

Canfield (11-1)

Cardinals 21 Hubbard 7*

Cardinals 42 NDCL 14*

Cardinals 13 Boardman 6

Cardinals 42 Howland 14

Cardinals 35 East 16

Cardinals 41 Fitch 10

Cardinals 35 Pleasant 7

Cardinals 35 Chaney 6

Cardinals 35 New Philadelphia 0

Cardinals 35 Cleveland JFK 14

Dover 21 Cardinals 14

Cardinals 24 Poland 12

*playoff

Chardon (12-0)

Hilltoppers 63 Streetsboro 7*

Hilltoppers 38 Akron East 7*

Hilltoppers 38 Eastlake North 0

Hilltoppers 59 Willoughby South 13

Hilltoppers 48 Madison 0

Hilltoppers 21 New Philadelphia 0

Hilltoppers 49 Kenston 0

Hilltoppers 41 Mayfield 7

Hilltoppers 28 Painesville Riverside 7

Hilltoppers 36 Ursuline 27

Hilltoppers 42 Buchtel 0

Hilltoppers 28 Glenville 14

*playoff

Winner will play the winner of Dover (11-0)/Kenston (11-1) in the Region 9 Championship.