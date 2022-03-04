HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night’s Division III Boys Basketball District Championship game between Campbell and Jefferson at Howland High School is officially sold out.
Only individuals with digital tickets will be able to enter. Doors open at 6 p.m. Fans are asked to come early to assist in the entry so all fans have the ability to be seated by the 7 p.m. tip-off.
For fans without tickets, the game will be televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV. It will also be streamed live, for free, on the WKBN app.
You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008