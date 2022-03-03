HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial is gearing up to face Jefferson in the Division III District Championship on Friday night at Howland High School.

Watch the video above to hear the pregame thoughts of Campbell Head Coach Nick Canterino and Senior Kevin Moore.

The Red Devils are seeking their first district title since 2009.

The game will be televised live at 7 p.m. on MyYTV and also streamed live, for free, on the WKBN app.

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Campbell enters Friday night’s action with a record of 23-1, having won 19 straight games.

Jefferson, which won the Northeast 8 Conference title, enters the district championship at 18-9. The Falcons are making their first appearance in the district championship since 2017.