CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell held off Liberty 67-57 Tuesday night in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Gray Tier clash.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Campbell head coach Nick Canterino joined Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

The Red Devils closed out the game on a 15-3 run to seal the deal, claiming their 14th straight victory.

Campbell led 34-24 at halftime, only to see Liberty outscore them 16-3 in the third quarter to take the lead.

Kevin Moore led Campbell with 20 points while Xavion Leonard added 16 points in the win. Skevos Kouros added nine points for the Red Devils.

Liberty’s D’Andre Venters led all scorers with 22 points. James Davis added 13 points and nine rebounds while Rushad Chambers also reached double figures with 10 points.

Liberty drops to 13-5 overall and 9-2 in MVAC action. The Leopards return to action on Friday at home against Champion.



Campbell improves to 18-1 overall and 11-0 in MVAC coming in. The Red Devils visit Newton Falls on Friday night.