HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell topped Jefferson 74-54 in the Division III boys basketball district championship game on Friday night.

It marks the Red Devils’ first district title since 2009.

Following the win, Campbell head coach Nick Canterino joined Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Kevin Moore led Campbell with 20 points, while Dashaun Will added 14. Xavion Leonard also had a big night finishing with 12.

Jefferson was led by Bobby Ray who tallied 13. John Castrilla finished with 12, while Grant Hitchcock also reached double-figures with 10.

Jefferson’s season comes to an end with a record of 18-7.

Campbell has now won 20 straight games and improves to 24-1 on the season.

The Red Devils advance to face the winner of Cardinal Mooney/Springfield in the Division III regional semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.