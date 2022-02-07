CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – First place is on the line in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Grey Tier this Tuesday when the Campbell Memorial Red Devils (10-0) welcome Liberty (9-1). Both teams have combined for an 18-1 record since we turned the calendar to 2022.
Memorial edged Liberty in their previous meeting by two points (61-59).
Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV
Liberty (13-4) at Campbell Memorial (17-1)
You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Last 5 Meetings
Jan. 11, 2022 – Memorial, 61-59
Feb. 2, 2021 – Liberty, 59-53
Jan. 5, 2021 – Liberty, 77-58
Feb. 7, 2020 – Memorial, 73-67
Jan. 14, 2020 – Liberty, 67-54
Last Meeting
…Rallying from a 7-point deficit in the second quarter earlier this season, Memorial edged Liberty – 61-59 – behind Kevin Moore’s 24 points. Freshman DaShaun Will added 14 of his own for the Red Devils. D’Andre Venters led Liberty with 22.
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Campbell Memorial, 73.9; Liberty, 59.6
Scoring Defense: Campbell Memorial, 49.7; Liberty, 56.4
Game Notes
-The MVAC Grey Tier holds the advantage over the Scarlet Tier (7-4) and the Northeast 8 Conference (4-3) in their meetings this season.
-The Red Devils have won their last thirteen games since falling to Lowellville on December 12 (53-49).
-Memorial has eclipsed the 70-point mark in 13 of their eighteen games played this year including seven over the 80-point plateau.
-Over his last eight games, Kevin Moore has averaged 23.5 points per outing. Moore has scored 20-points or more in ten contests this year.
-The Red Devils have held eight opponents to less than 50-points this year.
-The Leopards have won six games in a row since falling to Campbell Memorial by two (61-59) on January 11. During that span, Liberty has won four of those six matchups by 5-points or less.
-Liberty is 7-2 in games decided by 6-points or less this year.
2021-22 MVAC Grey Tier Standings
Campbell Memorial – 10-0 (17-1)
Liberty – 9-1 (13-4)
LaBrae – 8-2 (11-3)
Newton Falls – 5-4 (9-7)
Garfield – 4-7 (10-9)
Brookfield – 3-7 (6-9)
Crestview – 2-9 (4-14)
Champion – 0-11 (3-14)
Upcoming Schedule
Liberty
Feb. 11 – Champion (3-14)
Feb. 12 – at Crestview (4-14)
Feb. 15 – at Valley Christian (9-8)
Campbell Memorial
Feb. 11 – at Newton Falls (9-7)
Feb. 15 – LaBrae (11-3)
Feb. 18 – Newton Falls (9-7)