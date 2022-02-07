CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – First place is on the line in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Grey Tier this Tuesday when the Campbell Memorial Red Devils (10-0) welcome Liberty (9-1). Both teams have combined for an 18-1 record since we turned the calendar to 2022.

Memorial edged Liberty in their previous meeting by two points (61-59).

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Liberty (13-4) at Campbell Memorial (17-1)

Last 5 Meetings

Jan. 11, 2022 – Memorial, 61-59

Feb. 2, 2021 – Liberty, 59-53

Jan. 5, 2021 – Liberty, 77-58

Feb. 7, 2020 – Memorial, 73-67

Jan. 14, 2020 – Liberty, 67-54

Last Meeting

…Rallying from a 7-point deficit in the second quarter earlier this season, Memorial edged Liberty – 61-59 – behind Kevin Moore’s 24 points. Freshman DaShaun Will added 14 of his own for the Red Devils. D’Andre Venters led Liberty with 22.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Campbell Memorial, 73.9; Liberty, 59.6

Scoring Defense: Campbell Memorial, 49.7; Liberty, 56.4

Game Notes

-The MVAC Grey Tier holds the advantage over the Scarlet Tier (7-4) and the Northeast 8 Conference (4-3) in their meetings this season.

-The Red Devils have won their last thirteen games since falling to Lowellville on December 12 (53-49).

-Memorial has eclipsed the 70-point mark in 13 of their eighteen games played this year including seven over the 80-point plateau.

-Over his last eight games, Kevin Moore has averaged 23.5 points per outing. Moore has scored 20-points or more in ten contests this year.

-The Red Devils have held eight opponents to less than 50-points this year.

-The Leopards have won six games in a row since falling to Campbell Memorial by two (61-59) on January 11. During that span, Liberty has won four of those six matchups by 5-points or less.

-Liberty is 7-2 in games decided by 6-points or less this year.

2021-22 MVAC Grey Tier Standings

Campbell Memorial – 10-0 (17-1)

Liberty – 9-1 (13-4)

LaBrae – 8-2 (11-3)

Newton Falls – 5-4 (9-7)

Garfield – 4-7 (10-9)

Brookfield – 3-7 (6-9)

Crestview – 2-9 (4-14)

Champion – 0-11 (3-14)

Upcoming Schedule

Liberty

Feb. 11 – Champion (3-14)

Feb. 12 – at Crestview (4-14)

Feb. 15 – at Valley Christian (9-8)

Campbell Memorial

Feb. 11 – at Newton Falls (9-7)

Feb. 15 – LaBrae (11-3)

Feb. 18 – Newton Falls (9-7)