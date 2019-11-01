Fulton fools defense on TD, Poland takes lead over Struthers

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In a game that could create waves in the Division IV, Region 13 playoff picture, the Struthers Wildcats visit the Poland Bulldogs in the ‘Game of the Week’.

Poland entered the week in third place in Region 13 with Struthers in seventh.

Adrian Brown scored the opening touchdown of the game, a five yard run on an option pitch from the quarterback to score his 15th rushing touchdown of the season. After a failed extra point, the Wildcats led 6-0.

Jack Fulton put Poland on the board for the first time with 3:31 remaining in the first half on a five yard touchdown run. Fulton, the quarterback, faked a run up the middle and ran a bootleg untouched into the endzone. Poland took a 7-6 lead after a PAT.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.