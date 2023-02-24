BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield rolled past Southeast 62-48 in the Division III boys basketball sectional final on Friday night at Brookfield High School.

The Warriors have now won 11 straight games.

Donovan Pawlowski led the Warriors with a game-high 21 points. Matteo Fortuna added 13, while Isaiah Jones tallied 12.

Michael Phillips led the Pirates with 17 points, while Garrett Sprutte added 12 points in the setback.

Southeast ends the season with a record of 7-16.

Brookfield improves to 18-5 on the season. The Warriors advance to face South Range in the Division III District Semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Warren G. Harding High School.