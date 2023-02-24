BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield topped Southeast 62-48 in the Division III boys basketball sectional final on Friday night at Brookfield High School.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Warriors’ head coach Shawn Hammond spoke with Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Brookfield, which has now won 11 straight games, improves to 18-5 on the season.

The Warriors advance to face South Range in the Division III District Semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Warren Harding High School.