Brookfield blanks United; Warriors eye rematch with LaBrae

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield rolled past United 26-0 in Division VI Region 21 high school football playoff action on Saturday night.

The game was featured as the WKBN High School Football ‘Game of the Week.’

Brookfield Quarterback Donovan Pawlowski passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 100 yards and two scores in the win.

Brookfield opened the scoring in the first quarter on Pawlowski’s 1-yard touchdown run.

In the second quarter, Pawlowski tossed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Zach Johns to make it 14-0 in favor of the Warriors.

Pawlowski added a 14-yard touchdown run later in the second quarter, increasing the lead to 20-0.

He capped off the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Dave Pawlowski.

With the win, Brookfield improves to 7-3. The Warriors advance to face LaBrae in week twelve.

It is a rematch of a regular season matchup. The Vikings shutout the Warriors in the first meeting 28-0 in week eight.

United’s season ends with a record of 8-2.