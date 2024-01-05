BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol topped Badger 80-70 on in Northeastern Athletic Conference boys basketball action on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Bristol head coach Craig Giesy joined Chad Krispinsky to discuss the victory.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

With the win, Bristol improves to 8-2 overall on the season.

The Panthers have topped the Braves in 8 of the last 9 head-to-head meetings.