BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The playoffs are off and running as Southeast travels to Brookfield to take on the Warriors for this Friday’s High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Pirates got by Campbell in the opening round on Tuesday, 59-51.

Brookfield hasn’t lost a game in six weeks.

The winner will play against either South Range or United on Tuesday in the district semifinals.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 24, 2023, at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Southeast (7-15) at Brookfield (17-5)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Meeting

Dec. 30, 2021 – Brookfield, 56-38

The Warriors outscored Southeast in the second half – 30-11 – to post a 56-38 win last year two days prior to January 1, 2022. Isaiah Jones and TJ Laverty each led the way with 11 points apiece. Southeast’s Aiden Fisher led all scorers with 14 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Brookfield, 62.6; Southeast, 56.1

Scoring Defense: Brookfield, 56.4; Southeast, 61.7

Game Notes

-The Warriors are riding a 10-game win streak. During this span, they’ve outscored their opponents by an average of nearly 13 points per game.

-Brookfield’s last loss came on January 13 against Newton Falls (56-36).

-Matteo Fortuna (19.3), Isaiah Jones (17.0) and Donovan Pawlowski (16.2) are all averaging above 16 points per game this year. Fortuna is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc (16-34). Jones leads the group with 12.4 rebounds per contest. Pawlowski has put together a stat line of 6.5 boards, 3.9 assists and 3.0 steals per outing.

-Southeast’s coach Mike Matisi is the son of legendary coach, Tony Matisi.

-On senior night, the Pirates topped Rootstown – 96-69 – behind Garrett Sprutte’s 24-points, 26-rebound performance. Sprutte set the school record for the most boards in a single game. Michael Phillips led the way in the scoring column with 26 points while Brady Corley and Evan Riffle had 12 and 11 points respectively.

-In Southeast’s playoff opening win at Campbell on Tuesday, the Pirates rallied to outscore the Red Devils – 44-30 over the last three quarters – to come away with a 59-51 victory. Sprutte paced the Pirates’ offensive attack by draining 13 of 16 from the foul line and finishing with 29 points.

-The Pirates have lost both games during the regular season against the MVAC Grey Tier. Back in the beginning of the season (on December 3), Newton Falls got the best of the Pirates – 59-32. On January 14, Southeast was edged by LaBrae, 56-46.

Division III – Northeast 2 District

Sectional Finals, Feb. 24

Liberty at Lutheran East, #1

Valley Christian at Columbiana, #14

Southeast at Brookfield, #9

United at South Range, #11