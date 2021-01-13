Boardman seeks 6th straight win over Fitch on this Friday’s Game of the Week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s best rivalries – Fitch-Boardman – will take place on this Friday’s Game of the Week. The Spartans won last year’s meetings by an average of 17-points. Fitch is seeking their first win in the series since 2017.

Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7 pm (LIVE on MyYTV)

Fitch (4-5) at Boardman (6-2)

Last Five Meetings

Feb. 21, 2020 – Boardman, 66-55

Jan. 14, 2020 – Boardman, 68-44

Feb. 22, 2019 – Boardman, 61-49

Jan. 4, 2019 – Boardman, 70-53

Feb. 23, 2018 – Boardman, 51-41

Last Meeting

Derrick Anderson led the Spartans’ with 23 points in their regular season finale 66-55 win over Fitch. Ethan Anderson finished his night with 12 points and 8 boards for Boardman as well. Boardman (#7) was ranked in the AP Top 10 since the poll began in early-January. For Fitch, Todd Simons scored 28 in a losing effort.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Fitch, 60.7; Boardman, 48.3

Scoring Defense: Fitch, 61.8; Boardman, 47.6

Game Notes

-Boardman has won the last five meetings in this series. Fitch’s last win came on December 29, 2017. The Falcons were paced by Randy Smith’s 25 points in their 72-58 win at home.

-After dropping back-to-back games against Jackson (78-46) and then a narrow-setback to Hoover (35-32), the Spartans have come away with two wins in a row (vs. East – 48-45 and at Howland – 52-48).

-On Tuesday, Boardman topped Howland – 52-48. Three Spartans scored in double figures led by Seth Cervello – who finished with 11. Ethan Anderson and D.J. Evans each had 10 points.

-Boardman enjoyed back-to-back successful seasons by winning the All-American Conference Red Tier championship both years and posting a combined 42-6 record (87.5%). The Spartans have won 19-plus games in three of the past four years (2016-17: 19-5; 2018-19: 20-4; 2019-20: 22-2).

-Fitch is seeking their first winning campaign in five years. In 2015-16, the Falcons finished tied for second (with Poland and Canfield) in the AAC Red Tier with a 10-4 mark in league play and a 17-7 record overall. Since then, Fitch has won 31 of 92 games.

-In their last outing, the Falcons defeated Canfield – 61-55 – behind Todd Simons’ 21 points (7-11 FT). Nate Leskovac also added 13 for Fitch.

-Fitch has now won 3 in a row following their wins over East (77-64), in overtime against Mooney (71-63) and on Tuesday versus Canfield (61-55).

-In the return game, Fitch is scheduled to host Boardman on February 2.