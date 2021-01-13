Boardman seeks 6th straight win over Fitch on this Friday’s Game of the Week

Game of the Week

Falcons have won 3 consecutive games

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Austintown vs Boardman Game of the Week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s best rivalries – Fitch-Boardman – will take place on this Friday’s Game of the Week. The Spartans won last year’s meetings by an average of 17-points. Fitch is seeking their first win in the series since 2017.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week
Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7 pm (LIVE on MyYTV)
Fitch (4-5) at Boardman (6-2)

*Live streamed on WKBN.com, Tape delayed on MyYTV at 10 p.m.

Last Five Meetings
Feb. 21, 2020 – Boardman, 66-55
Jan. 14, 2020 – Boardman, 68-44
Feb. 22, 2019 – Boardman, 61-49
Jan. 4, 2019 – Boardman, 70-53
Feb. 23, 2018 – Boardman, 51-41

Last Meeting
Derrick Anderson led the Spartans’ with 23 points in their regular season finale 66-55 win over Fitch. Ethan Anderson finished his night with 12 points and 8 boards for Boardman as well. Boardman (#7) was ranked in the AP Top 10 since the poll began in early-January. For Fitch, Todd Simons scored 28 in a losing effort.

Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Fitch, 60.7; Boardman, 48.3
Scoring Defense: Fitch, 61.8; Boardman, 47.6

Game Notes
-Boardman has won the last five meetings in this series. Fitch’s last win came on December 29, 2017. The Falcons were paced by Randy Smith’s 25 points in their 72-58 win at home.

-After dropping back-to-back games against Jackson (78-46) and then a narrow-setback to Hoover (35-32), the Spartans have come away with two wins in a row (vs. East – 48-45 and at Howland – 52-48).

-On Tuesday, Boardman topped Howland – 52-48. Three Spartans scored in double figures led by Seth Cervello – who finished with 11. Ethan Anderson and D.J. Evans each had 10 points.

-Boardman enjoyed back-to-back successful seasons by winning the All-American Conference Red Tier championship both years and posting a combined 42-6 record (87.5%). The Spartans have won 19-plus games in three of the past four years (2016-17: 19-5; 2018-19: 20-4; 2019-20: 22-2).

-Fitch is seeking their first winning campaign in five years. In 2015-16, the Falcons finished tied for second (with Poland and Canfield) in the AAC Red Tier with a 10-4 mark in league play and a 17-7 record overall. Since then, Fitch has won 31 of 92 games.

-In their last outing, the Falcons defeated Canfield – 61-55 – behind Todd Simons’ 21 points (7-11 FT). Nate Leskovac also added 13 for Fitch.

-Fitch has now won 3 in a row following their wins over East (77-64), in overtime against Mooney (71-63) and on Tuesday versus Canfield (61-55).

-In the return game, Fitch is scheduled to host Boardman on February 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com