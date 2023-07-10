BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman bats got going early in this one, setting the tone with a six-run first inning, in a dominant 12-2 victory over Poland in the 12U championship game.

Watch the video above for the complete game from Monday night.

Leading 1-0 in the first inning, Chase Willis broke the game open with a two-run double to start the Boardman rally.

Willis was then named the Knightline Player of the Game for his efforts in the championship game after going 2-3 with a triple, double and three runs batted in.

“I’m just very proud of the boys right now. I mean, we’ve given up two runs in all district tournament,” said Boardman manager Dom Triveri. “Our bats came alive at the right time and they worked hard for this, so hats off to them.”

Boardman 12U now moves on to the state tournament after their district title win on Monday night.