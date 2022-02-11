WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman rolled past Warren Harding 65-49 to win a fourth consecutive All-American Conference title on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Boardman head coach Pat Birch joined Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Trey DePietro led the Spartans with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Hightower also reached double figures with 17 while Luke Ryan added 12.

Tyriq Ivory led the Raiders with a team-high 17 points. Duncan Moy added six while Jacob Lawrence added five.

Boardman improves to 11-7 on the season and 6-1 in the AAC. The Spartans will visit Canton GlenOak on Saturday.

Warren Harding drops to 11-7 and 4-3 in AAC play. The Raiders will visit Mentor on Saturday.