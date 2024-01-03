CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman held off Canfield 46-41 in All-American Conference girls basketball action Wednesday.

The Spartans victory snapped a 15-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with the Cardinals.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Boardman head coach Jeff Hammerton joined Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

With the win, Boardman improves to 8-2 overall on the season. The Spartans return to action on Saturday on the road at West Branch.