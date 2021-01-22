Boardman basketball coach sees progress in win over West Branch

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman went on a 19-5 run in the third quarter and never looked back in a 55-36 win over West Branch Friday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

Following the victory, Boardman Head Coach Pat Birch joined Chad Krispinsky.

Watch the video above to see the complete interview.

According to the Spartans, it was the first meeting between the Spartans and Warriors since the 1989-90 season.

Ethan Andersen led Boardman with 13 points, while Trey DePietro also reached double-figures with 12.

Boardman has now won five of its last six games. The Spartans improve to 9-3 overall on the campaign.