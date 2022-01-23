POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The first time around, South Range and Poland gave us an instant classic in December when the Lady Bulldogs edged the Raiders by one point (35-34). The expectation for this matchup should be more of the same as two of the top programs in our area look to vie to a position atop the Northeast 8 Conference.

Poland is 9-1 in league play as South Range is just a half-game behind at 8-1.

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Monday, January 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

South Range (10-5) at Poland (13-2)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Dec. 13, 2021 – Poland, 35-34

Feb. 13, 2021 – South Range, 35-25

Feb. 4, 2021 – Poland, 45-35

Jan. 13, 2020 – Poland, 51-35

Dec. 9, 2019 – Poland, 37-29

Last Meeting

Earlier in the season (December 13), Poland held off South Range’s rally to prevail 35-34. Mary Brant led all Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, while Katie McDonald finished with 8, and Abby Farber had 7. The Lady Raiders outscored Poland in the fourth quarter, 15-8. Alexis Giles took game-honors by scoring 14 of her 18 points in the second half for South Range.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Poland, 54.2; South Range, 33.5

Scoring Defense: Poland, 34.9; South Range, 35.9

Game Notes

-South Range has won six of its last eight games, including a 35-33 victory over Lakeview on Thursday.

-The Lady Raiders have scored just an average of 23 points in their five losses this season. For comparison, South Range has allowed an average of 38.8 points per game in their 10 victories.

-On Wednesday, Lexi Giles reached the 1,000-point milestone for her prep career in a losing effort against Canfield.

-The Lady Bulldogs had won nine consecutive games before being edged by Struthers, 50-49, on Thursday. Connie Cougras took team-high honors in scoring with 21.

-Poland has held 11 of its 15 opponents to less than 40 points.

-Poland has won 83 of its last 92 games played since the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Upcoming Schedule

South Range

Jan. 26 – Alliance

Jan. 27 – at Hubbard

Jan. 31 – Struthers

Poland

Jan. 27 – Girard

Jan. 31 – at Lake

Feb. 3 – Jefferson