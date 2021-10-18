Battle of unbeatens: Hubbard meets South Range on WKBN Game of the Week

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In the league’s third year of existence (for football), the Northeast 8 Conference will decide its champion in the final week of the regular season for the first time when unbeatens collide as Hubbard takes on South Range.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 22 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Hubbard (9-0) at South Range (9-0)

Last 2 Meetings

Oct. 2, 2020 – South Range, 44-14

Nov. 1, 2019 – South Range, 36-13

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: South Range, 45.4; Hubbard, 38.8

Scoring Defense: Hubbard, 14.0; South Range, 17.1

Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Hubbard – 6-0 (9-0)

South Range – 6-0 (9-0)

Poland 4-2 (6-3)

Girard – 3-3 (5-4)

Niles – 2-3 (4-4)

Struthers – 2-4 (4-5)

Jefferson – 0-5 (3-6)

Lakeview – 0-6 (0-9)

Game Notes

-South Range ran for 412 yards in last year’s 44-14 victory over Hubbard. Dylan Dominguez led the Raiders with 202-rushing yards on 18 carries (3 TDs). Luke Blasko gained 118 yards on the ground also for South Range. Evan Jarvis and TC Caffey led the Eagles with 84 and 72 yards rushing.

-South Range has won their last 15 home games and 19 consecutive regular season outings.

-This year, the Raiders have averaged 46.5 points per game in their 4 wins at home.

-This past Friday at Lakeview, South Range tamed the Bulldogs 49-10. The Raiders gained 439 yards of total offense compared to just 136 for Lakeview. Billy Skripac completed 11 of 14 for 221 yards and 3 scores. Dylan Dominguez ran 9 times for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns.

-South Range won the Northeast 8 conference crown a year ago.

-Hubbard has won their last 3 road games including their week nine victory at Niles, 48-13. TC Caffey went over 2,000-yards rushing for the season on Friday. Caffey has run for over 150-yards in each game this year. He recorded 456-yards rushing in the season opener against Norwayne. He currently sits at 2,220-yards on 246 carries (9.0 avg) and has 33 touchdowns on the ground.

-The Eagles have gained over 325-total yards of offense in 7 of their nine games.

-Hubbard registered the last All-American White Tier championship in 2018.