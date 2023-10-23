BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Playoff football is back. WKBN has an all-area opening round contest between 7-3 Lisbon and 8-2 Western Reserve on this Friday’s High School Football Game of the Week.

Each team has had a monumental victory (Lisbon over United; Western Reserve over Lowellville) during the regular season. Who will advance to week 12? Find out this Friday.

The winner will play either Lowellville or Steubenville Catholic Center.

High School Football Game of the Week

October 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. live-streamed on WKBN.com

(Tape delay at 10 p.m. on MyYTV)

Lisbon (7-3) at Western Reserve (8-2)

Playoff History

Appearances: Western Reserve, 15; Lisbon, 11

Wins: Western Reserve, 12; Lisbon, 6

State Championships: Lisbon, 1 (1995); Western Reserve, 0

Regional Championships: Western Reserve, 2 (2011, 2013); Lisbon, 1 (1995)

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Lisbon, 26.9; Western Reserve, 26.7

Scoring Defense: Western Reserve, 15.3; Lisbon, 17.9

Game Notes

-On September 22, Lisbon handed United its lone loss of the season – 21-20. The Blue Devils’ defense forced three turnovers while Ashton Hinchliffe ran for two scores in Lisbon’s victory.

-Lisbon has now advanced to the playoffs for the third time in coach Matt Altomare’s fourth year at the helm of the Blue Devils’ football program.

-Lisbon finished the 2023 regular season with a winning record (7-3); a first since 2017 (6-5).

-Western Reserve has won eight of their last nine games overall while defeating three teams (Jackson-Milton, Mineral Ridge, Lowellville) with a winning record of their final five victories of the regular season.

-Lowellville had won 16 consecutive regular season games before it met Western Reserve on September 15. The Blue Devils downed Lowellville, 21-14, with a late 10-yard touchdown by Jack Darney to secure the win.

-Western Reserve’s two losses came against teams (Malvern and Springfield) who’ve combined for an 18-2 record this season.

-Reserve has now collected its five eight-win seasons in the last nine years. A win would give the Blue Devils nine victories, the most since 2014 (11).

2023 Results

Lisbon (7-3)

Blue Devils 41 Wellsville 14

Southern 42 Blue Devils 14

Blue Devils 50 Leetonia 23

Blue Devils 14 Valley Christian 7

Blue Devils 21 United 20

Columbiana 28 Blue Devils 21

Blue Devils 37 East Palestine 7

Waterloo 26 Blue Devils 16

Blue Devils 14 Fairport Harding 6

Blue Devils 41 Windham 6

Western Reserve (8-2)

Blue Devils 22 Jackson-Milton 7

Blue Devils 28 Mineral Ridge 14

Blue Devils 61 Waterloo 8

Springfield 26 Blue Devils 7

Blue Devils 31 Everett, PA 14

Blue Devils 21 Lowellville 14

Blue Devils 34 McDonald 14

Blue Devils 28 Columbiana 6

Blue Devils 28 Conneaut 24

Malvern 26 Blue Devils 7

